Michigan Equal Pay Day focuses on pay imbalance

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A woman who is working full time, year-round in Michigan has to work 15 months to earn what the average man is paid in 12 months in this state.

That is the finding of the National Partnership for Women & Families using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

April 4 is Equal Pay Day in Michigan.

“Equal Pay Day is a painful reminder that women in this country have had to work more than three months into this year just to catch up with what men were paid last year,” said Debra L. Ness, president of the National Partnership.

In Michigan a woman working full time will earn 74 cents for every dollar paid to a man.

That discrepancy amounts to a yearly gap of nearly $13,000.

The National Partnership says Michigan has the ninth largest cents-on-the-dollar gap in the nation.

Nationally, women who hold full-time, year-round jobs in the United States are paid 80 cents for every dollar paid to men.

Equal Pay Day marks how far into the new year women must work in order to catch up with what men were paid in the year before.

