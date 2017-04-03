Mayor Bernero issues executive order on immigration

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero unveiled a sweeping list of policies that city officials are to follow when they interact with, detain, or process people who could be undocumented immigrants.

The executive order came just before the start of a special Lansing City Council meeting Monday night.

The council is looking to reaffirm Lansing’s status as a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees no matter what their legal status.

The sweeping executive order says that Lansing officials, officers, and employees will not ask about or take down information on any person’s immigration status.

The only exception would come under a court order telling them to do so.

It also states that the Lansing Police Department will not stop, pursue, or arrest anyone solely based on their immigration status.

Mayor Bernero specifically mentions President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in a press release about the executive order.

