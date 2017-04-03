Dubai police say they arrest hackers targeting White House staff

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – State-owned media in the United Arab Emirates are reporting that Dubai police have arrested a group of foreign hackers that targeted five White House officials in an email blackmail scheme.

The Arabic-language Al Bayan newspaper and the television channel Dubai One reported the arrests on Monday. Dubai police did not answer repeated calls for comment.

Al Bayan quoted Saud al-Khalidi of Dubai police as saying an “African gang” broke into the emails of the five senior officials and “got highly confidential information.” He said the U.S. asked Dubai police for assistance.

Al-Khalidi was quoted as saying investigators tracked down the gang to an apartment in the emirate of Ajman and arrested three suspects.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not respond to requests for comment.

