Delta Township Fire continues ongoing investigation into Meijer fire

(WLNS) – The fire that shut down the Meijer on West Saginaw Street is still under investigation by Delta Township Fire Department.

It took 4 hours and 4 departments to put out all smoke and flames at Meijer, but work is not finished yet.

“We’ve got some information we need to gather before we can make a decision on what potential cause was or if we can determine that for sure,” Delta Township Fire Chief John Clark said.

Clark says the fire department needs video from the facility as well as interviews with employees who called in the fire, and both take time.

“It takes a release from Meijer corporate to get that, we’re going to get that probably late today and start look at that and obviously we got employee interviews to do still because at 4 in the morning that’s not happening,” Clark explained.

Meijer also had to take care of unfinished business following the fire, with help from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Director of Communications Jennifer Holton issued a statement today:

“The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development had a food inspector on the scene by 9 a.m. on Sunday to assess any and all potential food safety issues. From a food safety perspective, MDARD’s investigation is complete. Meijer has been fully cooperating with food inspectors and has been following all the requirements set forth in the state’s emergency action plan response.”

Meijer Public Relations Manager Joe Hirschmugl ensures their cooperation, telling 6 News “Any affected product was discarded.”

6 News will continue to give updates on the investigation into the cause of the fire.