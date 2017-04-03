Body found in Hillsdale County woods

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – Investigators from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying the body of a man found Sunday.

6 News is told a group of Amish children were riding horses in a wooded area when they came across the body of a white man.

The body was found in the area of Dimmers Road near Gilmore Road in Camden Township.

It’s not known how or when the man died.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in Toledo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

