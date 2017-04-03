“Blueberry” Pet Of The Day April 3

Meet “Blueberry”, our Pet Of The Day today. Blueberry is a 2-year-old male parakeet. Look how handsome he is! He has beautiful blue feathers and is a friendly guy. If you’d like to learn more about Blueberry you can contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at http://cahs-lansing.org.
