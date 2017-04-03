“Blueberry” Pet Of The Day April 3

By Published:

Meet “Blueberry”, our Pet Of The Day today. Blueberry is a 2-year-old male parakeet. Look how handsome he is! He has beautiful blue feathers and is a friendly guy. If you’d like to learn more about Blueberry you can contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at http://cahs-lansing.org.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s