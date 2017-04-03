AAA: Gas prices jump, Jackson leads climb

By Published:

DEARBORN, Mich (WLNS) – The price of gas is on the way up again in Michigan as refiners gear up to make the switch to the more expensive summer blend of fuel.

Gas prices rose an average of 15 cents per gallon statewide to an average price of $2.45 per gallon.

That’s 36 cents more than this time last year, according to the AAA survey of gas prices statewide.

The highest average price per gallon is in the Jackson area, where the average is $2.48 a gallon.

Michigan drivers saw second highest price jump in the nation last week, giving the state the tenth most expensive average daily gas price in the US.

