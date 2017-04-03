7 sexual assault kits among items of evidence missing at Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

MASON, MI (WLNS) – Seven rape kits are among the more than 1700 items of evidence unaccounted for as a result of evidence being improperly handled at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The kits are known as SANE kits, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and according to a release from Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth on Monday, the cases are from 2013 and older. They are not related to any open cases related to missing SANE kits, nor were any cases dismissed because of it.

Last fall, The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation of the property room at the Sheriff’s Office to determine the severity of the problem. An audit found that 1,756 items of evidence was improperly handled or missing.

As a result of this, a total of 79 cases have been dismissed by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office; 22 of them were felony cases and 57 were misdemeanors.

During a meeting last week on Thursday, Ingham County officials met to discuss the findings in the recent audit report.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon released the following statement Monday after Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

“The “Amended Final Report Regarding Missing Evidence at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office” was published on March 30, 2017. At the time of its publication, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office had been assured that there were no sexual assault kits (SAK) discovered missing from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office evidence room.

On April 3, we learned that there were, in fact, sexual assault kits discovered missing from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. The total number of missing SAK was seven.

Of these seven cases, six were submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, under a prior administration.

Of the six cases submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor, two were juvenile delinquency matters; one of the two juvenile delinquency cases was authorized, and the other was denied; two were adult criminal matters that resulted in denials; two were approved and convicted of sexual assault charges.

On March 31, the current Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth, stated that the missing evidence constituted a “colossal failure in leadership”. We concur with this assessment, and are evaluating our response to the missing evidence of sexually assaultive crimes. The public deserves better, and so do the victims of crime.”