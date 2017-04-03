5 more children released after carbon monoxide pool leak

By Published:
Graphic: AP

NILES, Mich. (AP) – Five more children have been treated and released from the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in a southern Michigan hotel pool area that killed a 13-year-old boy.

South Bend Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Heidi Prescott said Sunday that the five additional children had been released Sunday. A police officer and three other children were previously treated and released following the incident Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Niles.

WNDU-TV reports another patient is in good condition at Lakeland Hospital in Niles.

Niles Police Chief Jim Millin said 13-year-old Bryan Douglas Watts, of Niles, was pronounced dead at Lakeland.

Millin says the children are ages 12 to 14.

Niles Fire Department Mechanical Inspector Capt. Don Wise says a pool heater had improper ventilation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s