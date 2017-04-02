Lansing City Council set to reaffirm itself as welcoming city

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether or not immigrants and refugees are allowed into the United States continues to be a hot button issue across the nation.

Here in Mid-Michigan, the topic has taken center stage during many Lansing City Council meetings but whether or not action is taken on the issue, Councilmember Jody Washington says everyone is welcome in the capitol city.

“Lansing has always been a forerunner in human rights and protecting our citizens so what you’ll see is a restatement of what our core values are,” said Councilmember Washington.

Washington says even though Lansing determined itself as being a welcoming city, after several weeks of discussion…Monday’s resolution, if approved will reaffirm that stance.

However, if Lansing were to declare itself as a sanctuary city like many have called for, millions of dollars could be forfeited.

“We would actually have to write an ordinance which in essence is a law stating that we would direct our police department to not cooperate with us or the federal government when it came to immigration matters,” Councilmember Washington stated.

Something City Council President Patricia Spitzley disagrees with which is why the resolution took nearly four months to complete.

“We wanted to make sure that we were taking a stand but that we were also protecting our residents, protecting federal funding, local funding,” said Spitzley.

But most importantly…welcome all people.

“We don’t ask about immigration status, we are a city that embraces our diversity,” Spitzley stated.