Fire crews work through night to put out fire at Lansing Meijer

(WLNS) – Multiple fire agencies worked to put out flames out at the Meijer along West Saginaw, shutting down the store.

At 11:30 p.m. four nearby fire crews were called to the Delta Township Meijer for a fire officials say started in the back storage room Saturday night.

Crews worked on putting out smoke and hot spots until 4 a.m. and say the store will stay closed for the rest of the day.

According to Delta Township Fire Officials, an electrical circuit went out, which investigators believe could be the cause of the fire.

Investigators are staying at Meijer to continue to look into the cause of the flames.