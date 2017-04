LANSING, MI – Michigan State Police confirm a man has died from his injuries, after an overnight shooting on Lansing’s East side.

According to Lansing Police officers found a man with a gun shot wound inside of a home in the 100 block of Shepard St. just before 2:45am.

6 News has learned that this was a targeted attack, with no immediate threat to the public.

