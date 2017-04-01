Father shares son’s tragic story in hopes to kick opioid epidemic to curb

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Smart, driven and kind…a few words Phil Pavona uses to describe his late son, Eric who lost his life to a heroin overdose.

“He became someone unrecognizable doing all the things that addicts do…cheat, lie, steal,” said Pavona who is the Executive Vice-President for “Families Against Narcotics.”

It’s been nearly six years since the 25 year-old passed and his father Phil says he wishes he recognized his son’s addiction before it was too late.

“I wish his friends back then who began to recognize that he was in trouble that weren’t in trouble themselves would have called and said something,” Pavona stated.

Since Eric’s death, Phil has been an advocate for opioid abuse and runs a chapter of an organization called “Families Against Narcotics.”

“How do we as a society get a hold of what’s going on in our culture and society so that kids can effectively say to themselves you know what…I don’t ever have to get high,” said Pavona.

It’s a question that more people than just Phil want answers to.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that opioid overdoses are increasing every year and it’s driving Sparrow Physician Narasimha Gundamraj to tackle this issue head on.

“The physician community has become very vigilant about this problem, the rest of the community has to be aware, they have to be educated about this growing problem,” said Dr. Gundamaraj.

It takes a community to combat an epidemic like this so with help from medical professionals, law enforcement and members of society getting educated and taking action…both Phil and Dr. Raj say they hope to see change in the future.

“You touch people’s heart it will open doors and ultimately it’s going to take all of us as a community working together on the same page to be able to turn the tide around,” said Pavona.

It’s not something that will happen overnight, but Pavona says spreading awareness about the issue daily will surely make a difference.