1 child dead, dozens ill after hotel carbon monoxide leak

Published:

NILES, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a carbon monoxide leak at a southwestern Michigan hotel has killed a child and sickened about a dozen other people, including other children and several police officers.

WNDU-TV and WSBT-TV report that officials at Lakeland Hospital in Niles confirmed the child’s death Saturday. No other details about the child were released.

Quality Inn & Suites employees called 911 at around 10 a.m. after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck.

Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise says a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the pool area and lower levels were found in other parts of the hotel.

Three police officers and two hotel employees also were hospitalized.

Officials are trying to find the source of the leak.

Niles is just north of the Indiana state line.

