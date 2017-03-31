Transgender day of visability, where does transgender community go from here?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pride flags flew high today in several communities across the state in support of the transgender community.

“We’re real, we’re here and we should be recognized,” said Jackson Resident Julie Nemecek.

Nemecek says brutality and negativity aimed at people in the transgender community is heartbreaking.

“Around the country there are some places where the violence is unprecedented you know and it’s really sad and the rate of murder of transgender people is higher than just about any other minority,” Nemecek stated.

Nemecek says the country has come a long way in terms of acceptance but feels there is still a long way to go.

“Sadly the only federal bill that specifically says gender identity is a hate crimes bill so if someone commits a crime against you because you’re transgender then you’re protected,” Nemecek added.

Nathan Triplett, the Director of Public Policy at Equality Michigan agrees.

He says people need to continue to push forward and face controversial transgender issues head on.

“It’s more important than ever not just to have trans folks speaking for themselves but also to have allies standing in solidarity with them,” said Triplett.

And Nemecek says being a part of that movement is pretty simple.

“For those that aren’t transgender people, make an effort to know someone who is transgender make an effort to sit down and talk with them and for those who are transgender, I don’t think there’s anything more effective than telling your story,” said Nemecek.