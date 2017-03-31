Take a closer look at that empty bottle you found

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Maybe it’s a sign of the times but there is a warning today from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office about plastic bottles.

In a Facebook post today there is a reminder that empty plastic bottles discarded on the side of the road or in the woods may have been tossed away by a mobile methamphetamine cook.

Empty bottles that have been used in the meth manufacturing process may have residue, like a sludge, still inside.

Those bottles might also have a tube coming out of the top or might appear to be under pressure.

Deputies warn that you should not touch the bottles because the chemicals used to make meth are extremely dangerous.

They also warn that you might not see any bottles at all but find a backpack that has been thrown away.

People should remember that “home cooks” often carry their supplies or makeshift labs in backpacks.

Mobile labs are easy to transport and abandon, if necessary.

If you should come across any bottles, containers or backpacks that appear suspicious you should call your local sheriff or police department.