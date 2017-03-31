Spartan fans prepare for Green-White Game

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even as controversy stemming from a sexual assault investigation swirls around the team, the Michigan State Spartans will play the annual Green and White Game Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. and admission is free.

There are some restrictions on how fans can enter Spartan Stadium for the game.

Gates D, J and K will open at 1:30 p.m.

There is no reserved parking but fans are able to park in Lots 63E/W, 56, 67, 39/40, 41 and Ramps 1, 2, 5 and 7.

Lot 62W has been reserved for disabled parking.

Fans should be aware that the south side of Spartan Stadium is closed due to construction.

Head coach Mark Dantonio has blocked access to the team during Spring Practice and the game is the first time the players will be seen in public.

Three players have been suspended due to a sexual assault investigation that began in February.

They have not been identified publically and Dantonio said the entire team would wear jerseys Saturday with names and numbers.

There has been speculation that, through a process of elimination, the suspended players will be identified due to their absence on the sidelines.