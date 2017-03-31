NOW – Rep. Walberg holding Eaton Rapids discussions with public

Related Coverage Rep. Walberg pressed for answers at town hall meeting

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – While Washington DC is embroiled in the health care overhaul and other issues, 7th District Congressman Tim Walberg is talking to his constituents to hear their opinions on what challenges face the nation.

Rep. Walters is at the G.A.R. Memorial Building in Eaton Rapids from 9:00 until 10:00 this morning.

Discussion this morning has been most focused on privacy on the Internet and the effort to change the Obama health care plan.

It’s billed as a coffee chat.

There have been larger town hall-style meetings in districts around the nation that have been contentious.

6 News has a crew at today’s meeting in Eaton Rapids and will update this story online and on 6 News at Noon.