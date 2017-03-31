Remember to backup your data because today is World Backup Day

LANSING. Mich (WLNS) – Today is World Backup Day. People around the world are coming together to remind people to backup our devices. From laptops to smartphones, nothing is more annoying than getting the message “Storage is full.” We spoke to an expert today to give you all of the answers on how and why you should backup your devices. Watch above.

