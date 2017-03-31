NEW THIS MORNING: Person hit by car; shots fired, 1 arrest

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating what led to one person being injured after apparently being hit by a car early this morning.

But officers also found evidence of gun shots being fired at the same location.

Police say it all happened just after 2:00 a.m. on the 2100 block of Hillcrest in Lansing.

Investigators say an 18-year-old was hit by a car and suffered minor injuries.

Then they found evidence of some gun shots having been fired.

Now there is a 32-year-old woman in custody.

Police do say this appears to have been a targeted event and there is no threat to the public.

