MSU and UM square off today on The Price Is Right

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – How many times have you been watching the classic game show “The Price Is Right” and nailed the price on the item up for bid?

It seems easy when you’re in your house playing along with the television.

Recently alumni from colleges around the country found out it’s not that easy when they squared off with their rival school in a special showdown broadcast.

On today’s show teams from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan go face-to-face on bidder’s row.

The game is familiar with one twist: The closest bidder will move on to play the pricing game but if they lose that game the rival team gets one thousand dollars.

You can see what happens when alums from the Spartans and the Wolverines meet up on “The Price Is Right” today on WLNS-TV 6 at 11:00 a.m.