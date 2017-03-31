“Jyn” Pet Of The Day March 31

Meet “Jyn”, our Pet of The Day today. Jyn is a very cute 14-month-old cat. She is a smaller girl with beautiful calico and tabby markings. Jyn loves to be petted and is a very gentle girl. She’s fine with other cats. Jyn has been spayed, has had all her appropriate vaccines and a registered microchip. You can learn more about Jyn by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement