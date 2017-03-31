JUDGE: Boy Scout embezzler does not have to keep repaying

By Published:

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – A Brighton woman will not have to pay back any more money she stole from a local Boy Scout Troop.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Kristen Vieau, 57, was originally charges with embezzlement of between $20,000 and $50,000 from Boy Scout Troop 347 in Brighton.

She pleaded guilty through a plea deal to one count of larceny under $200.

Vieau was ordered to pay court fines and costs plus $10,335 in restitution at her sentencing in November 2015.

A treasurer of the troop said that the restitution came up about $4,000 short of what was stolen.

However, Magistrate Jerry Sherwood on Thursday said he did not believe the Boy Scouts had a civil claim and that Vieau had paid the restitution amount both parties agreed to.

More from WHMI: Boy Scout Embezzler Does Not Have To Pay Additional Restitution

