INGHAM CO. SHERIFF: Time to move forward from evidence destruction

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – All week we told you about a report detailing years of mishandling evidence at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department that caused dozens of cases to be thrown out.

Earlier today Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth spoke with 6 News to discuss that report in more detail.

Wriggelsworth says the majority of the cases involve guns, drugs, and money.

As to why it happened?

The sheriff blames poor record keeping, stability and the small size of the evidence room.

And he says he’s disappointed that so many people didn’t do anything to fix the problem for so long.

“The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office evidence room had been a sea of failed record keeping, evidence tracking, mismanagement, and a flat-out disaster,” said the sheriff. “Let me be clear, the evidence destroyed by the sewage leak, was a very small part of a much bigger problem.”

Moving forward the Sheriff’s office will have more scheduled audits and develop an evidence retention policy.

