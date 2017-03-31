House Republican campaign committee misplaces over $100,000

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A campaign finance watchdog and a radio network report that a Republican campaign committee lost track of more than $100,000 in the last election cycle.

The Michigan Public Radio Network says Friday that its investigation with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network found the House Republican Campaign Committee is facing fines and questions about what happened to the money.

Stu Sandler, a consultant for the committee, says an attorney and an audit team have been hired and the secretary of state’s office has been notified.

Sandler says whatever happened to the money was under previous leadership led by then-House Speaker Kevin Cotter. Cotter’s working with auditors.

The committee will file updated reports.

House Republicans maintained their 63-47 majority in the election.

