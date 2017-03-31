FLIPPING FRAUD: State Police arrest Laingsburg man

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State Police investigator say a Laingsburg man told people he was in the house flipping business and promised a big return for an investment.

But he didn’t keep that promise.

Now Eric Byrnes is being held on $450,000 bond on a variety of fraud related crimes.

The State Police said in a statement today that Byrnes allegedly told his victims he was in the house-flipping business and was looking for investors.

He promised a quick turnaround along with a substantial interest payment.

Police investigators have not found any indication there was any investment made and the money was used for his own personal gain.

Byrnes was arraigned this week in 55th District and 54B District Courts this week.