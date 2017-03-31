Detroit’s Wayne State opening food pantry for students

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit’s Wayne State University is the latest U.S. educational institution to offer a food pantry for students.

School officials say The W, which opens Sunday on campus, will provide perishable and nonperishable food, toiletries, women’s hygiene products and other supplies. Students are eligible to visit twice monthly for up to two grocery bags of products, and a third visit will be granted based on need.

Students must register online or at the pantry, but no financial questions will be asked.

Officials say in a release that Wayne State is among about 450 colleges and universities nationwide with pantries. A recent 12-state study found nearly half of the roughly 3,800 students who responded reported experiencing food insecurity, and that caused some to miss or drop classes.

ONLINE: Wayne State University food pantry

