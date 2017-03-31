Dandelion gets plucked; Crayola sends crayon to wherever crayons go to retire

(WLNS) – It’s been a good run for Dandelion.

But now the gold-colored crayon is heading for greener pastures.

On this National Crayon Day Crayola is retiring that color from the 24-crayon box.

The company says the crayon is retiring due to an “adventurous spirit” and the little fellow explains it all in this video from Crayola:

Sure. He puts on a brave face but it’s always hard to leave your friends.

This crayon is breaking out of the box and yearning to be free.

Good luck, little guy. Avoid direct flames and meltdowns.