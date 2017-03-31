2 dead after vehicle hits fallen tree in southern Michigan

By Published:

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead and two others injured after three vehicles crashed into a fallen tree in southern Michigan.

State police responded about 3:45 a.m. Friday in Calhoun County’s Leroy Township to a report that a vehicle had struck a fallen tree in the roadway. As troopers were heading to the scene they were notified that two more vehicles had hit the tree, including one carrying the two who died.

Police say that vehicle had its roof sheared off. The crashes are under investigation. Police didn’t say what caused the tree to fall.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The drivers of the other vehicles that hit the tree had what police described as minor injuries.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s