THE WAIT IS OVER: New Chick-fil-A opens in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant opened its doors this morning.

It’s an opening day filled with activities.

A little rain and a little wind didn’t keep people from camping out outside of the brand-new Chick-fil-A restaurant across the parking lot from the Meijer store on Grand River Avenue.

Per tradition the first 100 customers in line are rewarded with a year supply of Chick-fil-A and all the slots were filled by yesterday evening.

So you can tell folks are very excited to be biting into chicken sandwiches this morning.

Along with serving up some good food the Chick-fil-A owners are also bringing new jobs to the area.

And the store will be collecting children’s books for St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

Not bad for your first day.