Skubick: Legislature nears spring break with little accomplished

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers are off on a two-week spring break so now is a good time to look at what they’ve done so far.

State Sen. Mike Kowall admits “we’ve kind been in neutral. There hasn’t been a lot coming over from the House as of yet.”

The House and Senate leadership leave town for spring break with some disagreements.

House Republican Speaker Tom Leonard complains the House has sent 28 bills to the Senate and none of them have been passed. “I’m extremely disappointed.”

Lawmakers did approve a massive 20-bill package to reform the State Corrections system and the governor signed that today.

But the record does show that of the 24 bills now on the governor’s desk, all of them are from the Senate and none from the House.

The Senate Republican floor leader is not critical of the Republican Speaker Mr. leonard.

In fact, he says he’s doing a good job, but he has some challenges.

“They are finding their way,” explains Sen. Kowall. “They’re all new. I don’t find fault with that at all sometimes it slows the process down.”

One of the house gop leaders is telling the voters back home not to rush to judgment on what lawmakers have done since January.

“I keep telling people on the outside, be patient here,” says Republican Rep. Tim Kelly. “There is no need to rush into anything. It’s not about all the legislation you put under the pen of the governor. It’s got to be quality not quantity.”

The governor’s budget is moving and he seems pleased.

“The budget is coming along. I’m glad to see their subcommittee holding hearings,” adds Rep. Kelly. “We have to wait and see as we get closer to May and June what set of issues need to get done to wrap things up for the summer.”

The Republican chair agrees with the governor in trying to get the budget done by June 1, but Rep. Laura Cox warns “things may happen and that could delay the process which would indicate things are not as smooth as we want them to be.”

Everything is on hold down for two weeks.