Samsung announces new smartphone, stresses safe batteries

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Samsung just announced a new smartphone, the Galaxy S8, and the overall consensus is that people would be willing to give Samsung another shot.

In September of 2016, Samsung suspended sales of the galaxy note 7 and announced the first recall of the device after it was found that it had a manufacturing defect in the battery causing heat and resulting in fire.

There were more recalls to follow and even an announcement that said Samsung would disable the functionality of any Note 7 that was not returned. They would do this via software updates.

After the release of the Galaxy S8, Samsung has stressed it has learned from the Note 7 battery disaster. Now, all batteries go through a rigorous 8 point test. This test includes everything from a visual inspection to x-ray testing to see abnormalities in each battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be on sale on Friday, April 21th.