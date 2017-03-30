NEW: University gets funding to expand Upper Peninsula broadband

By Published:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – Northern Michigan University says financial help from the state will boost its effort to extend high-speed educational broadband across the Upper Peninsula.

The university in Marquette is getting $6.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund and will contribute $3.2 million in matching funds. The plan is to equip 64 cities and townships over two years.

University Vice President Gavin Leach says the funding will allow faster purchases of equipment. As the university recoups its costs through subscriptions to the Educational Access Network, it will gradually repay the state.

Many rural households don’t have broadband or internet speeds needed for educational use. Northern Michigan’s network provides both, enabling users to take courses for professional and personal development. Leach said more than 50 courses may be offered within the next two years.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s