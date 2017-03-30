Michigan House passes bill on minors and Breathalyzers

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan House has passed legislation that would allow minors to refuse requests by police to submit to Breathalyzers.

Officers would be prohibited from administering the tests that measure a person’s blood-alcohol level without consent by the minor or a judge-signed court order.

The bill also would eliminate tickets and fines and the two points tacked onto a minor’s driving record for refusing to submit to a Breathalyzer.

A minor still can be arrested for refusing to take a Breathalyzer if an officer has probable cause that the minor was driving under the influence.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Pete Lucido, a Republican from Macomb County’s Shelby Township. It passed 102-6 Wednesday and now heads to the state Senate for future consideration.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s