Michigan House amends bill to provide grant for sinkhole fix

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Some state lawmakers still want to give about $3 million in grant money to help fix a sewer line break that threatened to dump raw sewage into thousands of basements in Macomb County.

Michigan’s House voted Thursday to amend its bill back to a grant after the state Senate changed the funding Wednesday to a $5 million interest-free loan.

The money would offset the cost of a $12 million-plus pipe system installed to divert sewage around the collapsed interceptor that caused a sinkhole and forced condemnation of three homes in Fraser, north of Detroit.

County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller criticized the Senate plan, saying Macomb doesn’t have $5 million to repay a loan.

The bill is expected to go back to the Senate when legislators return from a 2-week break.