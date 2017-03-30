“Louis” Pet Of The Day March 30

Meet “Louis”, our Pet Of The Day today. Louis is a very special 11-month-old American bulldog. He’s had a very rough life and is looking for someone who will help him see that no one is going to hit him anymore. Louis loves people but he worries so much about being hit. He is a real snugglebug who should be good with kids and other animals given a little time and love. You can learn more about Louis by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement