Historic fire truck getting restored to become community centerpiece

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — It served a mid-Michigan community for decades, and now a historic fire truck is looking to come out of retirement.

6 News got an up close look at the fire truck and explains how you can help it get back on the road.

It’s a truck that was built to last.

“It’s in pretty good shape,” said Phillip Tripp, Shop Manager at Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision Center. “The vehicles from the 40s are built like tanks.”

The 1946 Chevrolet fire truck served Blackman Township for 30 years.

In 1976 it was sold to a private collector, who preserved it in a barn for decades.

The truck was recently rediscovered, and there’s now there’s an effort to bring this old friend out of retirement.

“We can definitely make it beautiful,” Tripp said.

Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision Center in Blackman Township is donating time and money to spruce up the exterior of this piece of local history.

“We’re going to take the whole thing apart first. It’s going to be blasted. Then the whole thing will get primed, and then we start the process of getting all the dings and dents out. Painting it, and then it’s going to be re-lettered,” Tripp said.

While the truck’s firefighting days are over, it will soon be used to serve the community once again.

The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety wants to use the truck for parades, fire safety lessons, and various community events.

“I know it’s going to be something that they will have out there in the community constantly,” Tripp said.

Mechanical work still needs to be done to get the truck driving again, so the public safety department is relying on donations.

A GoFundMe page has already raised $4,000 of a $22,000 goal.

“I am sure they’d be open to any help that anyone has,” Tripp said.

If you’d like to help out, visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/blackman-twp-fire-truck-project