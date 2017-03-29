Today: Eat a sub for charity

Lansing, Mi (WLNS) – Today, Wednesday March 29, across the country and here in Michigan, national sub chain Jersey Mike’s will be donating 100% of their sales to local charities that fund neighborhood needs.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, this event is the culmination of Jersey Mike’s 7th annual “Month of Giving”, which happens each March. In 2016, they raised more than $4 million dollars for charities.

In Michigan, they have two charity partners. The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, and Children’s Miracle Network at Beaumont Children’s Hospital in metro Detroit will be this years recipients.

Since they started this program in 2012, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $20 million for the 150 charity partners that they work with.

The more you order today, the more they’ll give. Proceeds from every sale today will be donated.

You can find the nearest Jersey Mike’s location here.