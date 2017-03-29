Skubick: State money cut talks heat up while income tax rollback simmers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are two major new developments tonight on the state budget.

A key senator is saying any vote on an income tax rollback will be delayed until September and Democrats are complaining about a Republican strategy on how to raise money for that income tax cut.

Everybody assumed the Michigan House would not pass an income tax rollback before spring break this week.

But there was some speculation that after that break, there might be some movement.

But the Senate Taxation chair says that debate will wait until at least the fall.

That’s because he wants to finalize a list of $9 billion in state budget cuts to pay for the elimination of the state income tax.

Sen. Jack Brandenberg confirms fall is the new target. “It’s going to take that long. We’re talking about $9 billion and everything is on the table.”

Meanwhile, House Republicans are picking apart the governor’s budget recommendations. Mr. Snyder wants to increase spending in higher education and elsewhere, but Republicans are taking those increases and setting them aside for..what else? A tax cut.

Rep. Peter Lucido says “I don’t know about stealing. It’s not a good word. The people have the rights to tell us what they believe is in their best interest. The governor’s not going to automatically do what these people want and he has his own agenda.”

In the Senate, the Republicans reduced the governor’s increase for Michigan State University.

“We’re still actually underfunded from what we did in 2011 budget,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. “At the very least it was a modest increase. To talk about doing an decrease, that lower amount is a non-starter for me.”

The always-upbeat governor says he is pleased on how the budget process is moving along.

However he did not comment on what some Republicans want to do to his recommendations.