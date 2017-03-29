“Sarah Jessica Barker” Pet Of The Day March 29

Meet “Sarah Jessica Barker”, our Pet of the Day today. Sarah is a 2-and-a-half month old female “All-American” breed. She’s a mix and looks like she might have some Jack Russell in her family tree. Sarah is very calm, sweet as honey and playful. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. To learn more about Sarah Jessica Barker contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

