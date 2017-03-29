Overturn of the FCC broadband privacy rules

Lansing, MI – When you’re on the internet, whether you know it or not, there is always a trace of what website you visit, how long you’re on a site and even what purchases you make.

Now, after a House vote on Tuesday to revoke the FCC’s Broadband Privacy Rules, internet service providers do not have to get your permission to share your information.

This means that marketers and other third party companies will be able to buy your browsing history and data.

President Trump needs to sign the order for this to go through. However, it is expected that he will within the next few days. When he does, this will nearly repeal an Obama-era regulation that was passed just days before Trump was elected.

There is a lot of controversy about this repeal. Consumer advocacy groups argue that the rules are in place to protect our privacy. While internet service providers say the rules are too strict and make competition hard because they don’t apply to online companies like Facebook and Google.