Michigan Senate told to preserve senator’s storage for probe

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Federal authorities intend to search the government-provided storage area of a Michigan lawmaker whose home and office were searched this week as part of an FBI and state police investigation.

Senate spokeswoman Amber McCann said Wednesday the chamber’s lawyer received a letter of intent that law enforcement officials plan to search the storage of Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat from Highland Park. Senators each have designated space in a building near the Capitol where they can keep records, boxes and other materials.

The letter asks Senate officials to preserve the storage until a search warrant is secured.

The FBI and state police have declined to say what they are investigating.

Johnson has said he is “disappointed” over the search and has worked to build a trustworthy reputation.