Michigan Senate told to preserve senator’s storage for probe

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Federal authorities intend to search the government-provided storage area of a Michigan lawmaker whose home and office were searched this week as part of an FBI and state police investigation.

Senate spokeswoman Amber McCann said Wednesday the chamber’s lawyer received a letter of intent that law enforcement officials plan to search the storage of Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat from Highland Park. Senators each have designated space in a building near the Capitol where they can keep records, boxes and other materials.

The letter asks Senate officials to preserve the storage until a search warrant is secured.

The FBI and state police have declined to say what they are investigating.

Johnson has said he is “disappointed” over the search and has worked to build a trustworthy reputation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s