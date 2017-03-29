Lansing Councilmember Yorko to not seek re-election

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two-term Lansing City Council member Jessica Yorko will not run for re-election.

The two term council member said health issues will prevent her from running for a third term representing the city’s 4th Ward.

She was first elected to the City Council in 2010 and quickly established herself as a proponent of strengthening budgets for police and fire departments.

Yorko has also been an advocate for environmental issues in the city and a strong supporter of walking and biking trails.

In a Facebook statement Yorko said “I intend to fulfill my ongoing duties as 4th Ward City Councilperson through the expiration of my current term, and I will be watching with great interest as the election campaign unfolds.”

Yorko, in her statement, went on to say that “the 4th Ward is the best place to live in the world” and the people who live there are the best in the world.

Mayor Virg Bernero, who is also not seeking re-election, acknowledged that he didn’t always agree with Yorko on policy issues but “she has been a bold, forward-thinking progressive who loves Lansing and stands up for our residents.”

Yorko is being treated for pain in her left wrist, arm and shoulder.