Judge puts limits on Nassar comments

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A local judge has decided that there will be no more public name-calling or releasing of court transcripts in the sexual assault cases against Larry Nassar.

The order was requested by the defense team representing the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor.

Nassar faces multiple charges of sexual assault in Ingham and Eaton counties. Prosecutors say he molested patients under the guise of treatment. Nassar says he’s not guilty and his attorneys argued that public statements could violate his right to a fair trial.

So Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina today issued an order that forbids the release of information by any lawyers representing witnesses, or the witnesses themselves, to a third party unless that information is already in the public court record.

The judge also said no lawyers or witnesses may discuss Nassar’s guilt or innocence, the strength or weakness of the case or the truthfulness of the lawyers.

The order also said that Nassar shall only be referred to by his name or as “The Defendant”.

In a handwritten addition to the order, Judge Aquilina ordered that there shall be no public distribution of the transcript of the preliminary examination.

She emphasized that the information from the transcript should not appear on social media or anywhere unrelated to the trial that might interfere with the rights of the People or Defendant to have a fair trial with an impartial jury.

Judge Aquilina wrote in the order that the transcript should only be used for trial preparation.

This isn’t the first time Nassar’s attorneys have filed a motion to ensure their client gets a fair trial.

Earlier this month, a judge granted the defense’s motion to limit the amount of public disclosure in the sexual assault investigation against Nassar.

It includes Attorney General Bill Schuette and lawyers who are working the case against him.

It comes in the form of a stipulated order that says none of the lawyers appearing in this case can express their opinion on the investigation as it continues.

Earlier, Schuette called Nassar “a monster” during a news conference announcing charges against Nassar.

Nassar also faces federal charges of child pornography and is the subject of a civil suit by more than 80 women.

Nassar contends his actions were legitimate medical techniques.

He remains behind bars at the Ingham County Jail while awaiting his criminal trials.