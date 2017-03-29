Fast-food fans flock to new Chik-fil-A on eve of opening

By Published:
Courtesy photo

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – The official opening of the second Chik-fil-A restaurant in the Lansing area is not until Thursday morning.

But that hasn’t stopped fans of the food from lining up outside the Okemos location in front of Meijer on the 2000 block of West Grand River.

The line-up is a routine event whenever a Chik-fil-A opens because people in line could win Chik-fil-A meals for a year.

Participants must be registered, at least 18 years old and live within certain zip codes surrounding the restaurant.

They are allowed to set up camp in the parking lot while they wait.

Chik-fil-A will provide security, restrooms, games and entertainment including a DJ dance party tonight.

At 1:00 p.m. today participants will have the chance to help package 10,000 meals to be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

