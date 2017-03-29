East Lansing Receives Additional $469,000 in Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage Funding

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing has been awarded an additional $469,000 in Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage funding to construct an extension of the Northern Tier Trail through Albert A. White Memorial Park and infill gaps in other areas of the City’s trail system.

The City will be seeking matching funds from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant program. They will be seeking $300,000 and if all funds are awarded, the improvements will begin in summer or fall of 2018.

“These projects have been made possible by the Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage, which was approved by East Lansing and other Ingham County voters in November 2014. Close to 70 percent of voters in East Lansing approved the millage, demonstrating a tremendous amount of local support for our outdoor recreational amenities,” said East Lansing Parks, Recreation & Arts Director Tim McCaffrey. “We are excited to be able to take advantage of the funding that is available to improve upon the infrastructure and accessibility of the Northern Tier Trail – a community amenity enjoyed by many year round.”

