Early morning house fire on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters worked quickly to control an early morning fire in an empty house on the city’s south side.

Crews responded just before 6:00 a.m. to the 2100 block of East Cavanaugh after a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the house was empty and the fire was located in the back of the home.

It was quickly controlled and within 30 minutes the firefighters were going through the house looking for any hot spots.

There were no injuries.

It’s not known yet what caused the fire and that investigation is continuing.