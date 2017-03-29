Driver strikes Capitol Police cruiser, taken into custody

By Published:
A woman, center, is taken into custody on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody.

After the initial response Capitol Police say there is ‘No nexus to terrorism’ in the Capitol complex incident, and described it as a ‘traffic stop’.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning near the Botanic Gardens. A District of Columbia police spokeswoman, Margarita Mikhaylova, says it’s possible that an officer fired shots.

D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

Earlier, a witness said a car was stopped at a checkpoint and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s