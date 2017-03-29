Decision Postponed for Jackson Non-Discrimination Ordinance

JACKSON, MI — A tense city council meeting Tuesday night ended with no final decision on the controversial Non-Discrimination Ordinance under consideration in the City of Jackson.

It’s intent is to protect the LGBT community from discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation.

A six hour council meeting included 90 minutes of public comment, and a 90 minute closed door session between council members – but members failed to reach a decision.

Several council members spoke about how this is a sensitive issue and they should move forward carefully.

Earlier this month, several area residents and Christian churches turned in signed petitions from Jackson citizens to repeal the NDO and put it before voters in the August election.

Groups that support the NDO are consulting with a lawyer about how to proceed because they believe the petitions were not properly collected and certified.

This story will continue to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.