Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify and 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance on an investigation and to find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to identify:

On Thursday March 16, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Lansing Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Willow Street for an armed robbery. Two suspects entered the store and robbed the business at gunpoint. Anyone with any information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Felony:

Kendall Lamar Vincent has a felony warrant for arson out of Lansing. Vincent is a black male, 23, 6’0″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jean Joseph Jr has a felony warrant for arson out of Lansing. Joseph is a black male, 19, 5’8″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.